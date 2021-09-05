$68.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $68.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $283.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.79 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

