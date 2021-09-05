$65.16 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report sales of $65.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $266.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $885.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

