$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $612.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.10 million and the highest is $618.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $542.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $555.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.10.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.