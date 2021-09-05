$609.09 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $609.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $166.70 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

