596 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.53 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $399.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

