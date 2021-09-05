5,755 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

