5,732 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The AES by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

