5,104 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 154.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

