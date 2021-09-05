$415.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $415.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.69 million to $431.36 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,694,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 314.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.