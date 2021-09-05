$415.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $415.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.69 million to $431.36 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,694,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 314.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

