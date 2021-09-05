$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

JLL stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

