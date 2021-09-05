3,899 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

