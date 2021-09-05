3,559 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

