$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

GLW stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.49. 2,787,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

