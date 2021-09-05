$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $3.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEEM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,875 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

