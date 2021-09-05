$3.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,570. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

