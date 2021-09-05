$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post $26.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.57 million to $30.21 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $95.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.85 million to $98.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $235.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 6,953,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

