$232.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $232.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $231.38 million. Cloudera posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $921.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 7,922,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.