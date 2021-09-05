$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,474. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

