1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $18.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

