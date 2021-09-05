180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Buys $28,082.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $28,082.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

