$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $150.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.32 million to $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 747,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

