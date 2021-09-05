13,564 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,215.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

