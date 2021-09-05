$134.76 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report sales of $134.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $136.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,072. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $36,975,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 484,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

