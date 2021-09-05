$124.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.58 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

BAND traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 173,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,444. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

