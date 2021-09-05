$119.73 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $119.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $459.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $471.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.48 million, with estimates ranging from $465.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,979. The company has a market capitalization of $655.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

