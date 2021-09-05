10,789 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

