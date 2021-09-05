$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $252.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $252.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

