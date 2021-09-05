$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,023,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,630. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 774.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

