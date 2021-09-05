$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 79,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

