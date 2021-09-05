$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.51. Incyte posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Incyte by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,822.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after buying an additional 58,626 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Incyte by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 263,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. 1,043,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,515. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

