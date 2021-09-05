$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Floor & Decor also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

