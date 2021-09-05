$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.36. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $275.45.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

