-$0.34 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 919,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,795. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
