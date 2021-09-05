-$0.34 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on XERS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 919,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,795. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

