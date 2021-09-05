-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

