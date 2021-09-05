-$0.23 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.