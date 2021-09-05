-$0.20 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 8,540,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,125,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

