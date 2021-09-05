$0.14 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

