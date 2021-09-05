$0.12 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

