$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 44,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

