$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 44,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.