$0.06 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Snap posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock worth $405,826,799.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Snap has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

