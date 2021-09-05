-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on TAST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

