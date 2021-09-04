Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

