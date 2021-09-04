Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,781 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,690 shares of company stock worth $852,720 in the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.