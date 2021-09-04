Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,192 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,927 shares of company stock worth $6,148,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

