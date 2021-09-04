Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

APPH opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

