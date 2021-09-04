Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,107 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,331.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $110,320.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

