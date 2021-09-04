Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.64

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.64 and last traded at $208.44, with a volume of 21442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

