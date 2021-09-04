ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,443. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

