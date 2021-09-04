Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

