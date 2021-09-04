Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.